Elda died Friday, March 3, 2023, at home with her two children at her bedside. The daughter of Francisco Morales and Beatriz Zepeda de Morales, Elda, born in 1924, was a direct descendant of José Ignacio Moraga, commander of the Spanish Presidio of Tucson in 1791. Her mother belonged to the Zepeda-Suastegui family, some of the earliest Europeans in this area. José Joaquín Moraga, the commander's younger brother, was the ensign under De Anza who founded San Francisco, California. The commander's son was the last presidio commander of Tubac. Elda's father belonged to the earliest families of Sonora when it was New Spain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William P. DuPont; her first husband, Richard Peyron (battle casualty WWII); her sister, Alfia Hutchison and her brother, Oscar Morales. She is survived by her children, Toni DuPont-Morales PhD and Bill DuPont (Denise); her granddaughters, Tanja Williamson PhD (Jeff), Maya Leggett MD, and Alex DuPont and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Eliana Williamson, and Jackson and Beckett Hess, as well as her sibling, Herman Morales, and extended family and friends. Elda retired from the Pima County Assessor's Office in 1989. Her love of family, dancing, travel, and hats are her legacy. Donations requested to Smile Train for children with clefts. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m., all at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.