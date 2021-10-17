Eldonna Fisher

86, died on June 28, 2021. She was born October 30, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to John and Bessie Fisher. After high school, in the mid-1950's, she traveled to Europe and worked with refugees from WWII. Later, she moved to Tucson to escape the Chicago winters. She earned a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree from the UA and taught English as a Second Language. Eldonna was a prolific writer and an active member of the Tucson community. She served on the Board of Directors for Borderlands Theatre for many years, she was involved with No More Deaths, and she was an active member of Southside Presbyterian Church, where she blessed us all with her prayers. Her parents predeceased her, and she is survived by her son, Nicholas "Rick" Fisher; her grandson, Ricky Fisher, Rick's wife, Kim Tafoya and their family and many friends, who will miss her and her telephone calls. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd Street, Tucson, AZ 85713. Masks must be worn and a reception will follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Deacons Fund at Southside Presbyterian Church or to Borderlands Theatre. Rest in peace, dear Eldonna.