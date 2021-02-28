Eleanor Kinsey

KINSEY, Eleanor R. "Ellie"

90, died peacefully January 24, 2021 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.She was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated class of 1949 from Randolph High School.

A longtime resident of Tucson, she was a Founding/Charter member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She attended church from a nearby school until the church building was built in 1961. Several of her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were baptized, confirmed, and married in this church, which meant a great deal to Ellie. Her faith was a testament to all who knew and loved her.

Eleanor managed the Nogales Hwy location of Lucky Wishbone for more than 35 years. She made so many friends during her time there.

She enjoyed gardening, had many fruit trees, especially a pomegranate which she made jelly from every year. She was an excellent cook, and baker. Her many friends enjoyed her baked goods during the holidays and other special occasions. You couldn't come into her home without her offering to make you something to eat. Her kindness to others was unwavering. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her garden and loved animals, especially those Arizona Wildcats!