Eleanor Perry

PERRY, Eleanor J.
passed suddenly Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Waddell, Arizona at the age of 97. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was born December 16, 1922 in Los Angeles, California and with her family, moved back to Tucson when she was five years old. She is part of the Pioneers of Tucson and cherished the rich heritage that is hers as a fourth generation Tucsonan. Her father along with his brothers and sister, homesteaded property southwest of Tucson, the La Sierrita Ranch. She grew up both on the ranch and in Tucson, graduating in 1939 from Tucson High School. She married William J. Perry on June 16, 1945 and followed her husband to his hometown of Dothan, Alabama. Together they began their new life where Ellie embraced their membership at Grandview Baptist Church before she and Bill returned to Tucson to help care for her aging mother. Because of her love of Jesus Christ, her life was filled with service to God and service to mankind. She volunteered as a Candy Striper at Tucson Medical Center, Brownie leader, Sunday school teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader, and was active in both adult and children's choir at Emmanuel Baptist church in Tucson for many years.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lieutenant Col. William J. Perry and is survived by her daughter, Cindy Perry Voigt (Bill); her grandson, Matthew Voigt; granddaughter, Emily Voigt (Hayden); sister, Mary Alice Slade; three nieces, five nephews and others who adopted her as their mother (Shelley Brooks Manning, Anahi Olivan de Minan).
An epiphany she shared recently as her daughter, niece, and nephews surprised her with a birthday party was that it's not ever about the accolades of the world but rather God's love manifested in the hearts and lives of those she has known throughout her many years here on earth. Her legacy continues in the lives and hearts of all who have had the privilege to know her.
A Memorial Service for Ellie will be held on: Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.King of Kings Church, 3095 N. 140th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395. Donations to Ellie's favorite charity can be made to: Navigators navgift.org/answers Arrangements by SURPRISE FUNERAL CARE.
