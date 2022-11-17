Eli Hyland

Our dear Eli passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at the age of 80. Born in Steinkjer, Norway on September 19, 1942, she was the only daughter of five siblings. She studied nursing, later married Bob Hyland and came to the United States in 1966. They had three children Eric Norman, Peter Michael and Karen Melissa. After raising her children, Eli graduated with a degree in Counseling from the University of Arizona and dedicated her career to working with abused children. Eli also hosted many of her nieces and nephews from Norway for their studies in high school and college. After retiring, she loved spending time with her only grandchild Mike. Eli especially loved cooking Norwegian favorites like krumkake, kjøttkaker, gravlaks, potato lefse and her famous Thanksgiving feasts. She was also an expert at preparing just about anything on the grill! Eli was an angel on earth and now in heaven. Her selfless spirit will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. She will be missed but will forever be in our hearts. We invite you to an open house memorial to share stories of her life and celebrate Eli as we all remember her. Please join us at 4332 E. Little Creek Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85712 between 2pm-5pm for love and laughter in memory of Eli.