Elia Loutfy

She was born on September 9, 1940, in Marfa, Texas. Elia and her identical twin, Delia Davis, enjoyed many journeys together. They moved from the small town of Presidio, Texas after graduation to New York City, and worked at the Plaza Hotel. Later they relocated to Los Angeles to work for AT&T until she got married in 1967. Elia loved to travel and has been all over the world with her husband. She especially enjoyed her trips to Japan.Raouf, her caring and loving husband, watched over and valiantly tended to her throughout her fight with dementia. Patty also provided loving care to her for over seven years, as did Sara for over three years.