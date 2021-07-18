 Skip to main content
Elia Loutfy

LOUTFY, Elia J.

passed away July 4, 2021, from a long battle against frontal temporal dementia (FTD). She was surrounded with love from her family in the home that she built in Ventana Canyon, Tucson, AZ.

She was born on September 9, 1940, in Marfa, Texas. Elia and her identical twin, Delia Davis, enjoyed many journeys together. They moved from the small town of Presidio, Texas after graduation to New York City, and worked at the Plaza Hotel. Later they relocated to Los Angeles to work for AT&T until she got married in 1967. Elia loved to travel and has been all over the world with her husband. She especially enjoyed her trips to Japan.Raouf, her caring and loving husband, watched over and valiantly tended to her throughout her fight with dementia. Patty also provided loving care to her for over seven years, as did Sara for over three years.

Elia was preceded in death by her sister, Delia, and her eldest son, Michael. She is survived by her husband, Raouf Loutfy; younger son, Kevin Loutfy and granddaughter, Jordan Loutfy (all of Tucson); older brother, Nick Juarez of Los Angeles and younger sister, Selma Saxon of Memphis.

Elia was an amazing mother and wife who was devoted to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.No service is planned, and in lieu of flowers we welcome donations to the Mayo Clinic (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/) designated for FTD research in the memory of Elia Loutfy. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

