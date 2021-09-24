Elinor Barnett

BARNETT, Elinor Louise (Clark)

Elinor was born February 9, 1930 and passed away on September 18, 2021. She was born at home in Coolidge, Arizona to Mickey and Pearl Clark and was the oldest of five children. She lived in Coolidge for three years before the family moved to Marana for five years. They then moved to back to Coolidge where she graduated high school. She briefly attended Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.

She met Earl Clinton (Barney) Barnett in Marana and they married March 13, 1949. They had four children, Tricia, Gini, Fred and Laura. Over the years Barney and Elinor primarily farmed cotton, but also alfalfa, wheat, barley, maize and corn.

Elinor was an active member of the Marana Community. She served as President of both the Marana Women's Club and the PTA. As her children grew, she was a Girl Scout Leader for ten years and a Cub Scout Leader for some of those same years. She played a significant role in bringing health care to the Marana Community. Elinor had a kind and giving heart and was often happiest helping other people.

In 1967 she accepted her first paid position outside of the home at Intermountain Aviation, which later became Evergreen Air Center. Starting as a part time server, she progressed to the position of Manager of the motel, restaurant, and bar. She retired after 30 years.