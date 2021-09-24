Elinor Barnett

BARNETT, Elinor Louise (Clark)
Elinor was born February 9, 1930 and passed away on September 18, 2021. She was born at home in Coolidge, Arizona to Mickey and Pearl Clark and was the oldest of five children. She lived in Coolidge for three years before the family moved to Marana for five years. They then moved to back to Coolidge where she graduated high school. She briefly attended Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.
She met Earl Clinton (Barney) Barnett in Marana and they married March 13, 1949. They had four children, Tricia, Gini, Fred and Laura. Over the years Barney and Elinor primarily farmed cotton, but also alfalfa, wheat, barley, maize and corn.
Elinor was an active member of the Marana Community. She served as President of both the Marana Women's Club and the PTA. As her children grew, she was a Girl Scout Leader for ten years and a Cub Scout Leader for some of those same years. She played a significant role in bringing health care to the Marana Community. Elinor had a kind and giving heart and was often happiest helping other people.
In 1967 she accepted her first paid position outside of the home at Intermountain Aviation, which later became Evergreen Air Center. Starting as a part time server, she progressed to the position of Manager of the motel, restaurant, and bar. She retired after 30 years.
Elinor enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening, the arts, playing bridge, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends. She loved watching evening sunsets and going for Sunday drives and picnics. Elinor had many pets throughout the years, and they brought her great comfort and joy.
She is survived by: siblings, Tom Clark (Evelyn), Mickey Clark, Peggy Reece; children, Virginia Hoopes (James), Fred Barnett and Laura Barnett and grandchildren, Tim and Eric Hoopes, Jason Barnett and Kelly Steele.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; daughter, Patricia Barnett and sister, Onita Ham.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers that provided her comfort and care over the past ten years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Marana Food Bank, The Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
Services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021. Viewing/Visitation: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Heritage Coolidge Funeral Home, Coolidge, AZ. Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Coolidge, AZ. Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. MARANA MORTUARY, Marana, AZ.