Elinor Hallowell

Hallowell, Elinor

Elinor Lamont (Anderson-Bell) Hallowell, of Tucson, AZ and North Haven, ME, died January 29, 2022 at home in Tucson at the age of 86. When asked "what do you do?" Elinor would smile and reply with pride: "I DO friends and family." In reality, she did far more. The mission statement of her favorite botanical garden could easily have been Elinor's own: "to enrich people's lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art and culture . . and inspire wise stewardship of the natural world."

Elinor was the daughter of Elinor and Thomas Lamont, Partner at JP Morgan and the granddaughter of Florence and Thomas Lamont, Sr. Partner at JP Morgan. Elinor, raised in Manhattan and Syosset, attended the Brearly School and graduated from Milton Academy in 1953 and Barnard College in 1958. She studied acting in Boston and thrilled audiences at the Cambridge Revels and North Haven community theater, and toured Europe with the North Shore Chorus.

Elinor summered on North Haven Island in Maine. She loved her North Haven friends, walks, and entertaining: from political fundraisers to the end of season sailing tea. Elinor's beautiful voice will be missed ringing out from her pew by the organ at the North Haven Episcopal Village Church.