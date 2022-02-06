Elinor Hallowell

Hallowell, Elinor
Elinor Lamont (Anderson-Bell) Hallowell, of Tucson, AZ and North Haven, ME, died January 29, 2022 at home in Tucson at the age of 86. When asked "what do you do?" Elinor would smile and reply with pride: "I DO friends and family." In reality, she did far more. The mission statement of her favorite botanical garden could easily have been Elinor's own: "to enrich people's lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art and culture . . and inspire wise stewardship of the natural world."
Elinor was the daughter of Elinor and Thomas Lamont, Partner at JP Morgan and the granddaughter of Florence and Thomas Lamont, Sr. Partner at JP Morgan. Elinor, raised in Manhattan and Syosset, attended the Brearly School and graduated from Milton Academy in 1953 and Barnard College in 1958. She studied acting in Boston and thrilled audiences at the Cambridge Revels and North Haven community theater, and toured Europe with the North Shore Chorus.
Elinor summered on North Haven Island in Maine. She loved her North Haven friends, walks, and entertaining: from political fundraisers to the end of season sailing tea. Elinor's beautiful voice will be missed ringing out from her pew by the organ at the North Haven Episcopal Village Church.
Elinor raised her children, Fiona and Andrew, in Cambridge, MA with her first husband Andrew Anderson-Bell, an avid yachtsman and supporter of Plimouth Plantation and Outward Bound's Hurricane Island. Elinor's second marriage, to Gerry Hallowell a fellow Miltonian, brought her to Tucson in 1995. She adopted the Southwest with vigor, finding great birding, serving as President of the Friends of the UofA Libraries, and collecting Native American patriotic art. Elinor's life-long love of gardens led her to become a docent at the Tohono Chul botanical center. Elinor designed gardens at each of her homes to honor their settings and climates. Her El Encanto Tucson garden was awarded the AZ Excellence in Landscaping Award.
Elinor's witty conversation was informed by deep and broad reading. To be her dinner partner was to feel respected, informed, and delighted. This skill made the final years of her life especially cruel, as progressing dementia gradually robbed her of all speech.
Elinor is survived by her husband, Roger "Gerry" H. Hallowell Jr. of Tucson; her children, Fiona Anderson-Bell of North Haven, ME, and Andrew and Lexanne Anderson-Bell of Ipswich, MA and North Haven ME; grandchildren, Annabell and Willem Hurd; stepchildren, Roger H. and Benedicte Hallowell III, Rosa Hallowell and Mark Stein, Charles Hallowell and Flora Grubb, and Nicholas Hallowell and Audrey Knox; as well as seven step-grandchildren, Penrose, Rory, Elias, Mathilda and Felix Hallowell and Elizah and Lucia Stein. Sandy, her Portuguese waterdog, will continue to guard her bedside with pride.
Elinor was predeceased by three brothers, Thomas Lamont, lost in WW II; Time Magazine writer Lansing Lamont; and HUD official Ted Lamont. Extraordinary aides from Bayada cared for Elinor in her final chapter. Their compassion ensured her dignity with grace and good humor.
Elinor will be honored at gatherings in Tucson in February and on North Haven Island this summer. ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel (Tucson) will post details as they become available. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nature Conservancy (Nature.org) or Tohona Chul (Tohonachul.org).