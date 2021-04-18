Elinor Marcek

You would not expect someone with her ambition, drive and determination to have a strong contrasting facet. Elly cared deeply for and understood the importance of family. She was always in contact with everyone and shared in a way that kept us connected. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great joy, and she showed her love to them in many memorable ways. Ever the educator, she had the wonderful ability to happily teach how to do something better in a kind, uplifting manner. She prized higher education but understood that learning can occur anywhere and was always supportive of other life paths taken. Her humane approach never looked down on anyone.