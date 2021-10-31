Elisabeth Christians

Born February 20, 1933 to Thekla Christoph in Passau, Bavaria, Germany and raised by a loving family Maria and Alois Brenauer in Schalding I/D near Passau, with and as their own children. Pappa Alois and his son (only 18 years old) were drafted and then killed in the war in Russia. That left Mamma Maria alone taking care of the children by tending a small plot of land and repairing shoes in town (Alois was a cobbler). For nearly two years after the war, this small town had no school and the children were not educated. At 14 years of age, Elisabeth began to work for a household all day and live there. Financially unable to attend higher education she had to remain in household service. In 1950 Elisabeth moved to Rosenheim, Bavaria where she met Manfred in 1951 and they married in 1955. She always worked and supported Manfred without ever asking anything for herself. In 1956 they moved to Kokomo, Indiana, where they arrived on Saturday and both began to work on Monday. While Manfred was in the US Air Force (Medical Service) Elisabeth was often separated, and she developed severe health problems. With the excellent medical service in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC) with Dr. Garth B. Dettinger, Dr. Wiltchik and many other she survived. While stationed in England she attended high school, earned her GED and worked in the Air Force as a volunteer. In 1976 she worked in Las Vegas (where Manfred retired from the Air Force) for a bank as a customer service rep. and at K-Mart. In 1981 they moved to Tucson, where she worked for the TUSD as a bus monitor for ten years. When they built a house in Tucson, she helped with shingling the roof, painting the whole inside, and all other work. Her whole life was work, except when possible they did go camping on weekends and visiting friends with their Motor home, or when they could visit friends and her late sister in Germany. They thank the Lord for a full and long life and Maria Mapes and Karina for their excellent professional and compassionate care. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd. with a Visitation one half hour prior. Entombment to follow at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 South Avenidas Los Reyes.