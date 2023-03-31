Elizabeth "Anne" Armstrong, 84, passed away on February 11 2023. She lived a humble yet successful life full of grace, love, and laughter. Anne pursued academic excellence in her schooling; she was Valedictorian in high school and held two Master's degrees, with highest honors, from the University of Arizona, where she also became a loyal Wildcat supporter. A teacher in Tucson's public elementary schools for nearly 30 years, she literally taught thousands of children to read, write, and do simple mathematics. As she valued the quest for knowledge until the very end, she donated her body to science through ScienceCare. Anne is survived by her children, Steve Armstrong, and his wife, Diana; Lori Chamberlain; and her cherished grandchildren, Elle Chamberlain, Tyler Armstrong, Dustin Armstrong, and Lindsay Chamberlain; and by three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:30p.m. on April 4, 2023 at Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Be The Neighbor," in care of the church, are suggested.