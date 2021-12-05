Elizabeth Beaver

age 84 of Tucson Az passed away on December 1, 2021. Her husband Howard Beaver preceded her in death. Survivors include her four children, Heidi (Curtis) Anaya, Carl (Jennifer) Berk, Krista Lapan, Erica (Doug) Mapel; grandchildren, Kayla, Marcus, Michael, Garrett, Briana, Tyler, Zachary, Kasey, Katie and Summer, Sean, and Samantha and great-grandchildren, Beckham and Enzo. She was born in Morristown N.J. on April 28, 1937. Her love for music and sports started early in life and only continued to grow. She graduated from Ursinus college with a degree in Physical Education. Playing every sport, the East Coast had available!She moved to Tucson in 1969 with her first husband Floyd Berk. After raising her four children, she jumped back into adult life by teaching racketball and becoming the Rincon High School swim coach. She also won a silver medal in the Senior Olympics in badminton at age 72. Liz was also a talented photographer who archived the family history through photo albums. At the same time, she picked back up a prior love which was music and started to play her flute again. She was active in Beavers Band Box Concert Band as a flutist & integral in the daily operations of the Band.She was someone who loved life and was loved by all. Liz will be sadly missed by her family and friends.We love you Mom!