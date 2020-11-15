 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Bohm

Elizabeth Bohm

  • Updated

Bohm, Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Moores

Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Moores, October 14, 2020. Born in Tucson January 28, 1937 to Betty Jessie Morrill Moores and Harry Alric Moores. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Lee Moores and brother, Judson (Wilma) Moores. Soon after she passed, her son, Richard Alan Bohm, Jr. passed also. She is survived by her son, David (Leslie B) Bohm, granddaughter, Linda Bohm, sister, Janet (Lamar) Oliver, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, Kolb Rd, Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks, please. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News