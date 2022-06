Elizabeth Ann Bohne, aged 79, of Tucson, AZ and Petoskey, MI, wife of John D. "Jack" Bohne died Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born April 20, 1943, in St. Joseph, MI, to Marie and Charles Solon Sr. She was a treasured wife, sister, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother. Memorial services are to be determined. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation & Funeral.