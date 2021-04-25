Elizabeth Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Elizabeth Ann

died on April 18, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1941 in Rockville, Indiana, to Warren and Sallye Buchanan. Elizabeth and her brother Jim grew up in that small, close knit town with the family farm only a few miles away. She graduated from Rockville High School in 1959 as valedictorian. Following two years at the College of Wooster, Elizabeth graduated from Indiana University in 1963, summa cum laude with honors in English. She received the James K. Work Memorial Award in English.

Elizabeth married in 1963 and had two daughters, Sally Elizabeth and Nancy Margaret. From 1963 to 1974 Elizabeth moved her family around the country as her first husband pursued his military career. In 1974, Elizabeth, Sally, and Nancy relocated from Washington D.C. to Tucson where she enrolled at the University of Arizona College of Law. In 1977 Elizabeth graduated second in her class.

Following her graduation, Elizabeth worked for a law firm in Phoenix before returning to Tucson in 1979 and joining the law school faculty as an associate professor. Her area of expertise was constitutional law.

In 1983 she married Roger C. Henderson. From 1983 to 2000 Elizabeth worked for the Office of General Counsel at the University of Arizona.