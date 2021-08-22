Elizabeth Dundas

They moved from Alexandria, Virginia to Lake of the Woods in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area. While Bob worked as a Stock Broker in Fredericksburg, Jean was active in both the Lake of the Woods and Fredericksburg communities. She took Art classes at the University of Mary Washington and participated in several art shows at Lake of the Woods. They both sang in church choirs and participated in Lake of the Woods Talent shows. They lived at Lake of the Woods until Bob retired for good in 1986. With their daughters all grown and on their own, Bob and Jean went back to Montana and lived in Bob's father's house on the east shore of Flathead Lake. They also purchased a home in Tucson, Arizona. They spent their summers in Montana hiking in Glacier National Park and the surrounding area and their winters were spent in Tucson hiking in the desert. One of their favorites was hiking in and out of the Grand Canyon which they did a few times. They were also docents at The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. They traveled to Europe several times with friends. Eventually they sold both homes and moved into an apartment in Mountain View Retirement Village in Tucson. When Bob passed away in 2018, Jean stayed in Tucson until it became apparent that she needed to be closer to family. She moved to Covenant Woods Retirement Community in Mechanicsville, Virginia in February 2020.