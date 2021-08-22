Elizabeth Dundas

DUNDAS, Elizabeth Jean (Gould)
Elizabeth Jean Dundas passed away peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, VA on August 8, 2021. Jean was born on January 3, 1931 in Oilmont, Montana, middle child to William and Elizabeth Gould. She grew up in Sunburst and attended Sunburst High School, graduating in 1949. While in high school, she was active in several school activities especially band and cheer leading.
After graduating from high school, she attended college at Montana State College in Bozeman where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, The Spurs, a Montana State honors group and several of the choir groups. She met Robert K. Dundas, a fellow classmate, and they married on September 16, 1951. They both graduated in 1953 and Bob joined the Air Force.
During Bob's 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Jean worked as a substitute teacher at various schools on or near the bases at which Bob was stationed as well as being a housewife and mother to their three girls. She kept the home fires burning during the several times that Bob was away on temporary duty and during his two tours in Vietnam. Her substitute teaching came to an end when she took a fulltime teaching position at Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria, Virginia. She taught Home Economics first at the High School then at the Junior High. She continued to teach at Hayfield until Bob retired from the Air Force in 1974.
They moved from Alexandria, Virginia to Lake of the Woods in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area. While Bob worked as a Stock Broker in Fredericksburg, Jean was active in both the Lake of the Woods and Fredericksburg communities. She took Art classes at the University of Mary Washington and participated in several art shows at Lake of the Woods. They both sang in church choirs and participated in Lake of the Woods Talent shows. They lived at Lake of the Woods until Bob retired for good in 1986. With their daughters all grown and on their own, Bob and Jean went back to Montana and lived in Bob's father's house on the east shore of Flathead Lake. They also purchased a home in Tucson, Arizona. They spent their summers in Montana hiking in Glacier National Park and the surrounding area and their winters were spent in Tucson hiking in the desert. One of their favorites was hiking in and out of the Grand Canyon which they did a few times. They were also docents at The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. They traveled to Europe several times with friends. Eventually they sold both homes and moved into an apartment in Mountain View Retirement Village in Tucson. When Bob passed away in 2018, Jean stayed in Tucson until it became apparent that she needed to be closer to family. She moved to Covenant Woods Retirement Community in Mechanicsville, Virginia in February 2020.
Jean is preceded in death by Bob, her husband of 67 years; her parents, William and Elizabeth Gould; her brother, Bob Gould and her sister, Rita Hart. She is survived by daughters, Sheryl Beardsley and her husband James, of Bozeman Montana, Mary Normile of Alexandria, Virginia and Robbie Rhur of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Beth Cassidy and her husband, Walter of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nicole Normile and Nathan Normile, both of Richmond, Virginia and one great-grandchild, Jack Cassidy of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends all over the country. Her wish was to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband, which will occur at a later date.