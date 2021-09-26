Elizabeth Fisher

The heavenly gates opened September 9, 2021 to welcome our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. "Betty Rose" (90) is now reunited with her loving husband, Harvey Fisher Jr.; her parents, Ward and Lucille Snyder; sister, Eloise; brothers, Glenn, Tom, Barry and son, Jerry. Born in Milton, PA on February 13, 1931, Betty Rose's adventurous spirit led her to Tucson in 1956. There in 1961, she married Harv instantly becoming aparent to his children, Jerry and Karen. Daughter Kathy would later become their third Fisher child. Betty is survived by brother, Wayne (Amy) Snyder; daughters, Karen (John) Bloom, Kathryn (Mario) Chavez; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, loving nieces,nephews, and pets. Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Catalina United Methodist Church,Memorial Chapel, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ. Thanks to Casa de la Luz and to Ms. Betty's amazing private caregivers, Laura, Lorraine, Claudia, Ebony and more. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.