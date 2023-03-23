Elizabeth Lucille Holland (Betty Lu) passed away peacefully in her new home in Marana Arizona. on March 20, 2023. She was 84 years old. Betty Lu was born in Denver but grew up in Silver Springs MD as the oldest of three sisters. She lived with an unshakeable value of concern and caring for others. Her husband, Douglas Holland, and their children, Jackie Craig and Daniel Holland, will miss her very much. A memorial service with be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church (400 East University Blvd, Tucson) on April 29th at 2 pm. Betty Lu graduated with honors from Penn State University. On her first date with Douglas, they climbed the Washington monument. Passing that test of perseverance, they embarked on a marriage of over 60 years. Shortly after Jackie was born, they volunteered to teach for three years in Sierra Leone, Africa, then known as the white man's grave. Betty Lu was both brave and positive. Her son, Daniel, was born there. They formed a tight knit family and would face the adventures and challenges of living in many different countries. Betty Lu finished her graduate degrees in Sociology at the University of Arizona and the family then went to live in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The university there would not give her a position because she was a woman, so she taught at an elite high school. One of the high points of her life was working with a wonderful group of people to start a farming village for the many beggars disfigured by leprosy. To reacquaint their kids with American culture, they moved to Virginia and later Idaho Falls. Betty Lu was an avid backpacker, tennis player and a not-so-great skier but she loved all the outdoor life. In her spare time, she started a Food Bank and volunteered with the League of Women Voters. After the kids finished high school, Betty-Lu and Doug lived in Japan for a few years. She loved it there, learning Japanese, teaching English, and making Japanese and Russian friends. Betty-Lu and Doug moved back to Tucson and Betty Lu earned another Master's Degree, this one in Teaching English as a Second Language. She then accepted a position teaching English in China. She worked long hours but she enjoyed it. They also taught in Ghana and returned to Ethiopia to help start a university there. Back in the US, she was very active with Great Decisions, serving for a while as president. Betty Lu lived a full and exciting life, bravely traveled and lived in dangerous places, gave birth under primitive conditions, swam in pools with crocodiles and followed a river under a mountain. She was smart and embraced an adventurous life with love for her family and others. She is not gone, as much of her spirit has passed on to her husband and children. One of her favorite organizations was Doctors Without Borders. She would be pleased if you contributed to them in lieu of flowers.