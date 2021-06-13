Elizabeth Johnson

JOHNSON, Elizabeth Auverne "Liz"

beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother went peacefully home to her Savior on January 17, 2021, in the presence of loved ones.

She was born on Christmas day, 1925, in Nogales, Arizona. Her parents were Rev. O.A. Smith and Bess Gill Smith. The family included an older half-brother, Cloyde and half-sister, Auverna, both deceased. Living on the U.S. border gave her and the whole family a strong affection for the Mexican people and culture.

Liz attended public schools in Nogales until her Senior year when she transferred to Nicholas Senn High School in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived with sister, Auverna and husband, Lionel Crane. She returned to Arizona after finishing high school and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson. She took a position at Marana Army Air Field north of Tucson, where she met and married her first husband, Donald A. Baumgartner. When he returned from his overseas tour of duty in England, they moved to White Lake, South Dakota.