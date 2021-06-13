Elizabeth Johnson

JOHNSON, Elizabeth Auverne "Liz"
beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother went peacefully home to her Savior on January 17, 2021, in the presence of loved ones.
She was born on Christmas day, 1925, in Nogales, Arizona. Her parents were Rev. O.A. Smith and Bess Gill Smith. The family included an older half-brother, Cloyde and half-sister, Auverna, both deceased. Living on the U.S. border gave her and the whole family a strong affection for the Mexican people and culture.
Liz attended public schools in Nogales until her Senior year when she transferred to Nicholas Senn High School in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived with sister, Auverna and husband, Lionel Crane. She returned to Arizona after finishing high school and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson. She took a position at Marana Army Air Field north of Tucson, where she met and married her first husband, Donald A. Baumgartner. When he returned from his overseas tour of duty in England, they moved to White Lake, South Dakota.
Later, she moved back to Nogales with her son and daughter and worked as a receptionist for a physician and later for the Nogales Airport. She took flying lessons and accumulated 26 hours of flying, including over five hours of solo time. In 1953 she married her husband, Robert N. Johnson "Bob". The family lived in Hermosillo, Mexico, for four years, then moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she took a position with Southern Union Gas Co.
Liz was involved in the Albuquerque Press Club and the National Secretary's Association. She and Bob loved flying their airplane, taking cruises, and visiting England and Scotland.
They eventually moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where she worked at the reception desk at La Posada Retirement complex. She helped residents with many things, including light bookkeeping. She and Bob celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003.
Liz was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Cloyde and Auverna and husband, Bob. She is survived by her brother, Orville Smith, Jr. and wife, Claire; her son, Donald A. Johnson and wife, Susan; her daughter, Susan Ettinger and husband, Pete; her grandchildren, Peter and wife, Angela, Glenda (Ken) and Dawn; nieces, Marcia, Nanette and Marcie and great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Keaton. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Sheri and husband, Ken, Gayle, MaryAnn, Sandra and stepson, Noel.
A virtual celebration of life was held on April 20, 2021. The family would like to thank Pastors of Valley Presbyterian Church John Dunham and Diane Christopher for conducting the beautiful ceremony and vocalist Linda Freeman. We are grateful to Soulistic Hospice and special caregivers, Nohemi, Monica, Almita, Veronica, Yvonne, Kris and Ceci.
Mom was fiercely loyal to her family, friends and the Republican Party. She would want you to enjoy life, love your family and donate to the charity of your choice.
Inurnment will be in the Santa Fe National Cemetery, beside her beloved husband, Bob. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.