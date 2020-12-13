Elizabeth Longbothum

LONGBOTHUM, Elizabeth "Lissy"
71, of Tucson passed on December 3, 2020. She was born in NJ, graduated as a Nurse Practitioner from Seton Hall University and was a passionate healthcare provider her entire life. She loved her family and many friends. She is survived by her children, Daphne and Clark; her siblings, Orrin and Louise and their families. Donations made to ALS, Diabetes or Pulmonary Research. Arrangements are private by SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.