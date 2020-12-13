Elizabeth Longbothum

 Skip to main content
71, of Tucson passed on December 3, 2020. She was born in NJ, graduated as a Nurse Practitioner from Seton Hall University and was a passionate healthcare provider her entire life. She loved her family and many friends. She is survived by her children, Daphne and Clark; her siblings, Orrin and Louise and their families. Donations made to ALS, Diabetes or Pulmonary Research. Arrangements are private by SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS.

