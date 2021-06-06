Elizabeth Loutzenheiser

Was born on September 27, 1948 in Waltham, MA. To Olaf and Ethel Andersen passed away on February 13, 2021. The family moved to Tucson in 1960. Elizabeth attended Amphi Middle School and High School and was a member of the Pom Squad and Student Council where her work ethic was strong, but her true strength was listening to everyone and befriending everyone she met. She brought joy and love to all she encountered. Her smile radiated wherever she went and made everyone feel like an old friend no matter how long she knew them. No one remained a stranger and she always made time to listen intently to anyone who needed an ear, or a shoulder to cry on. Her genuine interest in everyone she met was selfless and sincere. After high school, Elizabeth remained in touch with everyone and organized all of the class reunions for the class of '66, always bringing the class together time, after time, with skill and care to ensure everyone who attended had a wonderful experience. As a result of her outstanding efforts, our class has remained close after all these years and in her memory, the class of '66 has started a scholarship in her name which has already given financial aid to two deserving Amphi grads based off her ethic of giving all she could to everyone she met. This scholarship will live on in her name based on donations from the class of '66. Donations can be made through the Amphi Foundation Class of '66.