Elizabeth Lytle

"Biz" passed away on Dec 16, 2021. Biz followed in the death of her beloved husband Clifford M. Lytle. She is survived by children, Christian Lytle, (Christine), Carrie Tennyson, (Jeffrey), Jamie Lytle (Jing); grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary, Delaney, Aythan and Hylan; siblings Linda Fisher, and Samuel Holmes. Her knowledge, wisdom and kindness were unmatched. She touched many lives and will be missed deeply.