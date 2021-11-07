Elizabeth Olstad

OLSTAD, Elizabeth Grace

12/7/1933 - 10/21/2021

Elizabeth Grace "Betty" (Olstad) Morton, age 87, passed away October 21, 2021 at Peppi's House Hospice in Tucson, AZ. She was born December 7, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. Her parents were Dr. William John and Lella Belle (Tarter) Simon. She graduated from the University of Iowa and began her teaching career. She married Charles F. Olstad August 25, 1957 and they later moved to Tucson, AZ. They had four children together. Charles died June 28, 1976 in Tucson. Betty married Craig Slader Morton in 1995. He recently passed away September 12, 2021.

Betty spent her educational career with TUSD. She taught at Richey Elementary, then Manzo Elementary advocating for early childhood education. She later retired from Borton Elementary as a librarian. During that time, she obtained a masters degree, in education as well as a masters in library science.

Betty will be remembered for her love of books and politics (not necessarily in that order).

If you ever met her, she made sure that you knew you were "loved and adored". She had a way of making those around her feel relevant and special.

There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.