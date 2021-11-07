Elizabeth Olstad

OLSTAD, Elizabeth Grace
12/7/1933 - 10/21/2021
Elizabeth Grace "Betty" (Olstad) Morton, age 87, passed away October 21, 2021 at Peppi's House Hospice in Tucson, AZ. She was born December 7, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. Her parents were Dr. William John and Lella Belle (Tarter) Simon. She graduated from the University of Iowa and began her teaching career. She married Charles F. Olstad August 25, 1957 and they later moved to Tucson, AZ. They had four children together. Charles died June 28, 1976 in Tucson. Betty married Craig Slader Morton in 1995. He recently passed away September 12, 2021.
Betty spent her educational career with TUSD. She taught at Richey Elementary, then Manzo Elementary advocating for early childhood education. She later retired from Borton Elementary as a librarian. During that time, she obtained a masters degree, in education as well as a masters in library science.
Betty will be remembered for her love of books and politics (not necessarily in that order).
If you ever met her, she made sure that you knew you were "loved and adored". She had a way of making those around her feel relevant and special.
There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Carl (Patricia M.) Olstad of Tucson, AZ; William Olstad of Tucson, AZ; Jan (Colleen M.) Olstad of Albuquerque, NM; One daughter, Lois (Michael) Meyer of Mt. Laurel, NJ; six grandchildren, Carl Porter and Rochelle Olstad; Charles James and Darren Michael Meyer; Ryan William and Emily Grace Olstad; one brother, Jay Daniel (Carol Ann Ellefsen) Simon of Prior Lake, MN and three nieces.
An informal gathering will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Forty Niner Country Club outdoor pavilion, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or Peppi's House Hospice at TMC. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.