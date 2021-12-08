 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Prentice

PRENTICE, Elizabeth L.

96, passed away on her birthday Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Shoots Oliver. Elizabeth was gifted at making handmade quilts and her own jewelry. She is survived by her children, Sharon E. Rao, Deborah A. Lounsbury (William), Gregg G. Prentice (Allison), Frederick L. Prentice Jr. (Cynthia), Thomas F. Prentice (Michel), and Mark T. Prentice (Paula); sister, Shirley Vivenzio. 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Frederick L. Prentice and son, G. David Rao.

There will be no visitation or service at the request of Elizabeth. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.

