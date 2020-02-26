Elizabeth Smith

SMITH, Elizabeth Ann
passed away February 20, 2020. Born, Elizabeth Ann Wolf in Johnstown, PA, November 1943. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard, of 34 years; daughter, Lauren (Kocis) Kindler; sister, Carol Vincent and parents, Elizabeth Ann (Dixon) Wolf and Theodore John Wolf. Survived by her grandchildren, Lynsey Counes (James) and Dustin Kindler (Alicia); great-grandchildren, Taelyn, Arielle and Ella; step-grandchildren, Cassidy and Shawnee Lang; stepchildren, Sandra Lang and Steven Smith and brother-in-law, Larry Smith (Barbara).
Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL .
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.