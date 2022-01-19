Elizabeth Storms

STORMS, Elizabeth Fogas

78, passed away on January 11, 2022, in Tucson from complications of dementia.

Liz was born on December 10, 1943, in Fords, New Jersey, to Michael and Piroska Fogas. She attended Woodbridge High School, where she graduated in 1961 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Douglass College in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1965 with a BA in Mathematics.

Liz married C. Gilbert Storms in 1968 and the two moved to Oxford, Ohio, where Gil taught in the Department of English at Miami University. Liz, who had been Assistant Registrar at Douglass College, worked as Assistant to the Registrar at Miami and then as administrator for AHI Associates, a national consulting firm in accounting education, located in Oxford.

Liz was very active in community affairs, serving as vice-president and president of the Oxford Chapter of the League of Women Voters and president of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce.