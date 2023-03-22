Elizabeth passed away in Tucson, AZ on February 20, 2023, at the age of 79. Elizabeth was born in Johnstown, PA on October 1, 1943, and grew up in Somerset, PA. She is survived by her niece, Lisa Richardson Martin, husband Bryan and their children, Brendan and Connor; her nephew, Ronald Craig Richardson, wife Christiane and their son, Johnathan. Elizabeth started out her career as an English teacher at North Allegheny High School, Pittsburgh, PA in 1965. She moved to Tucson in 1967 where she taught English at Sunnyside Junior High and then Sunnyside High School. Later she served as English Department Head and Assistant Principal at Sunnyside High School. In 1985 she moved to Tucson Unified School District and became Assistant Principal at Tucson High School. She moved to Palo Verde High School as Assistant Principal, followed by Assistant Director of Human Resources, and finally Principal of Townsend until her retirement in 2002. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, writing, visiting and traveling with family and friends, and will be greatly missed for her guidance and support. She was known for her quick wit, her brilliant mind and her love for others. She was blessed with many friends who will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Foothills, Tucson, AZ. Interment of cremains will be on March 28, at 1:00 p.m. at the Husband Cemetery in Somerset, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.