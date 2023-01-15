Ellen Adams

Ellen Anna Schnoor Adams 95, Tucson, AZ, passed away after a brief illness with Covid, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ellen was born on March 15, 1927, to Richard Johannes Schnoor and Ella Louise (nee Gloy), in Kleve, Germany. Ellen and her family arrived in New York City, on October 7, 1929; settling in Plainview, NB. She married Gordon Philip Adams, of Chatsworth, IA, in Pierce, NB, on June 1, 1947. They began their married lives in Sioux City, IA, living in Birmingham, AL, Los Angeles, CA, Houston, TX, and in 1968, permanently in Tucson, AZ. Needlepoint and dogs were her passions. After working at home raising her children, Ellen did private house cleaning for several families which she thoroughly enjoyed. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Bob Doughty) and Vicki; sons Jeff (Sheree Lebo), Scott (Debbie Godwin), and Craig (Dottie Fargason); grandchildren, Shawn Doughty (Christy Hebert), Lisa (née Doughty) Bartley (Ronin Bartley), Chad (Marcy Helmick), Chris (Sam Russell), two great-grandsons, and a great- granddaughter, Claire. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, and her mother and father, as well as, her sisters Mary Ann Frahm, and Hilda Emma Hayden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Humane Society of Tucson.