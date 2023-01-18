Ellen Heafy

Ellen Ann 90 years. A Memorial Service for Ellen Ann Heafy will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Adair Funeral Home. Ellen passed away December 26, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Survived by sister: Eleanore Zernia; brother: Russell Rostan; children: David Wolter (Gail), Robert Wolter (Teresa), Joan Angell (Mark), Frank Heafy (Pat), Sharon Edwards (Jim); 11 grandchildren, 2 nieces. Over 20-year resident of Tucson, Arizona and employee of the Tucson Unified School District and Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.