Ellen Mering

MERING, Ellen Westfall

1931 - February 15, 2021

Ellie Mering, age 89, crossed the shining river on Monday, February 15, 2021. She loved laughter, people, and writing.

Ellie was born in Columbia, Missouri. She graduated from Dana Hall in 1949. She was a Pi Phi at the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a degree in English in 1953. She married John Mering in 1954 and the family settled in Tucson in 1969.

Ellie described herself as a "peoplearian" and will be remembered as gregarious, curious, and witty. She was an avid reader and lover of books, a tennis athlete, and a vicious ping pong player. She delighted in hosting gatherings at her home on Elm Street. She frequented the Arizona Inn, where she loved to mingle and enjoy the piano music. Ellie was a proponent of vaccination, birth control, and swimming lessons. She regularly implored her children and her grandchildren (and anyone within earshot) to write a sentence a day. "Write, write, write! It's the right thing to do." She had short stories published in American Fiction: The Best Unpublished Short Stories by Emerging Writers; Calyx, A Journal of Art and Literature by Women Poets and Writers; Kaleidoscope: Martindale Literary Award Winners, and Kalliope: A Journal of Women's Literature and Art.