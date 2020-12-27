Ellen Wise

 Skip to main content
WISE, Ellen Mae

1931 - 2020

Ellen Mae Wise, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2020 in Tucson Az. Ellen is preceded in Death by her parents Earl and Phyllis McMillen and husband Lyle and infant son Larry Wise. Ellen and husband Lyle moved to Tucson in 1972 from Clymer, Pa. and spent many years of service with the Church of the Brethren. Ellen is survived by her brother, Harvey McMillen; her two sons, Danny Ross (Carol) Wise and Gary Eugene (Jane) Wise; nephew, Gary McMillen and niece, Debra (Roland) Yackee; grandchildren, JD (Whitney) Stock, Mitch Wise, Mindy Bailey, Lauren Geer, Garrett Geer and two great-grandchildren, Sullivan and Elliot Stock. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

