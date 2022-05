85, of Tucson, AZ, died on May 17, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife, Madeleine; his sons, Michael (Lisa), Ron (Maya) and Kenny (Lesleyanne); Judi Kessler; grandchildren, Morisa (Matt), Rae (Sammi), David, Mitch, Melissa (Jim), Connie, Faith and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Danaka and Penelope. He was preceded in death by Esta Kessler. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY.