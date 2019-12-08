GALLEGO, Elma O.
87, passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus 'Guerito'; parents, Pablo and Mary Ortega; brother, Pablo Jr., sister, Mary Lou and son-in-law, George. She is survived by her children, Linda, Jesus Jr. 'Sonny' (Connie) and Geraldine (George); brother, Alex Ortega; nine grandchildren, Lanette, Georgina, Marcus, Janis, Jesus III, Jeff, George, Gilbert and Gessica; 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Brooklynn, Mark, Nathaniel, Jesus IV, Kaleb, Mika, Robby, Joell and Brazen. Elma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to Care Haven care home. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Parish. A Rosary will be offered at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.