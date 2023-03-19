Elmer "Hub" Hubbard and Charlotte (Webber) Hubbard Our parents, forever in love, will now be sharing their love in eternity. Hub passed away on February 21, 2023 to be followed by Charlotte 10 days later on March 3, 2023. Both Hub and Char were Flagstaff natives. They were Flagstaff Business owners and prominent community advocates and volunteers until they moved to Tucson in 1990. They were both were dedicated volunteers at the VA hospital here in Tucson, for over 15 years. They are survived by their three children, Patricia Mills, Sandra "Sissie" Schrader (Eric) and Paul Hubbard (Kat); grandchildren, David Sorensen, Donnie Daley, Elizabeth "Betsy" Schrader and Amy Lynn Burke; great-grandchildren, John and David. A Memorial celebration of their lives and 70 years together will be held at the home of their daughter, Sissie Schrader, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., 740 North Bonanza Avenue.