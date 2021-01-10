Elodia Seiden

SEIDEN, Elodia "Gloria"
born in Tucson May 31, 1937, ended her struggle at home on January 3, 2021. Predeceased by the love of her life, Frank, as well as her daughter, Debra 'Jean' Anderson. Survived by daughters, Terri Greenwell (David) and Frankie Holbrook (Mark). A testament to the kind of loving mother she was that her sons-in-law considered her "their" mom as well! Also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren, and by many extended family, as well as by fur babies, Ebony and Peaches. Thanks to all her caregivers from Home Instead and AllCare, with special love and affection to long-term caregiver and best friend, Ruth Barnett. Thanks to Traditions Hospice for their caring staff that allowed Gloria to remain in her home until the end.
She was a crafty lady who loved quilting and crocheting. Knitting always eluded her but she gave it her best effort many times! Her fur babies had a better life than most people, and we know she looked forward to meeting those that predeceased her at the Rainbow Bridge.
She loved listening to all kinds of music and asks that you play Elvis' version of 'Amazing Grace' as you think of her.
Arrangements through NEPTUNE SOCIETY. No services at Gloria's request. Donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, or Reid Park Zoo.