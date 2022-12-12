Eloisa Martinez

ELOISA T. MARTINEZ Eloisa "Locha" T. Martinez was born on July 11, 1936, in El Tigre Sonora Mexico. She passed unexpectedly in Tucson, Arizona on December 2, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Tirado Ramos, her sisters, Olga Arias, Yolanda Friend, and Juanita Muñoz, and most recently her husband, Joe L. Martinez, Sr. She is survived by her children, Lorraine M. Varela (Louie) and Joe Martinez, Jr (Anita), her grandchildren Aaron Varela and AJ Varela, and her sister Isabel Sproule. She was also an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews that always held a special place in her heart. Locha will be missed by Scooter and Mocha, her beloved furballs and constant companions. Locha was a resident of Douglas, Arizona for much of her life. This is where she established a family along with the love of her life, Joe Martinez, Sr., she became a U.S. citizen and made many memories with family and friends. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, friends, and church. Everyone loved Locha's freshly made tortillas…friends knew that by visiting her home one would always enjoy a delicious meal. She was a dedicated sports fan and played volleyball and softball throughout her years in Douglas. She then moved to Tucson with her husband to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved volunteering at their school and watching them play sports. We will greatly miss our dear mother. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. Private memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.