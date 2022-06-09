Elvira Chavez

CHAVEZ, Elvira

Ginnie passed on March 7, 2022 after an extended fight with COVID-19. At her bedside were her sister, Darlene and cousins, Monica and Art Esquivel. Ginnie was the firstborn child of Elvira Virginia Chávez (nee Chavira) and Victor Brito Chávez.

Ginnie was born and raised in Tucson where she attended Borton Elementary, Safford Junior High and Pueblo High schools. She earned two master's degrees at the University of Arizona.

Ginnie had a special affinity to the creative arts. She loved acting, painting, and writing. Ginnie spent untold hours pursuing both painting and writing. Ginnie entered her works in local art exhibitions and sold pieces at local art fairs. However, Ginnie's first love was poetry writing.

A Celebration of Ginnie's life will be at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood on June 14, 2022. Rosary: 9:30 a.m., Mass 10:30. Reception to follow. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

