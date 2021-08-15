Emilia Biggs

BIGGS, Emilia A.
age 86,
--
passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021
after a brief illness.
--
She is survived by her spouse of 70 years, John Biggs;
her daughter, Maria Biggs of Los Gatos, CA; her daughter, Rosie Adair of Sedona, AZ; her grandchildren, Alyssa Coxe of Colorado Springs, CO and Chloe Coxe of Austin, TX and Eli Schuff of Bozeman, MT, along with his children, Rylan and Kai Schuff;
join in mourning her passing.
--
Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
