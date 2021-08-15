 Skip to main content
Emilia Biggs

  • Updated

BIGGS, Emilia A.

age 86,

passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021

after a brief illness.

She is survived by her spouse of 70 years, John Biggs;

her daughter, Maria Biggs of Los Gatos, CA; her daughter, Rosie Adair of Sedona, AZ; her grandchildren, Alyssa Coxe of Colorado Springs, CO and Chloe Coxe of Austin, TX and Eli Schuff of Bozeman, MT, along with his children, Rylan and Kai Schuff;

join in mourning her passing.

Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

