Emma Collins

COLLINS, Emma Lou

Emma Lou Collins, 73, of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully on May 1, 2022. Emma Lou Collins was born on February 4, 1949, to loving parents, William and Francis Collins in El Paso, TX. Her father's military service took the family to several locations, including Landstuhl, Germany, where Emma graduated high school.

Emma, or Lou as many loved ones called her, really made Tucson her adopted home when she, her father, and beloved stepmother, Mary, relocated. After graduating with degrees in Literature, Writing, and Psychology from the University of Arizona in 1978, Emma also earned her Master's degree of Education in 1982. Her academic success made her a proud member of Phi Beta Kappa. She then went on to pursue a career in Marriage and Family counseling. However, the wonder woman that she was didn't stop there: She shared her love of writing by both still penning and publishing her original works and teaching classes on it. She was a lifetime learner, always passionately studying language and words.

Emma really immersed herself in and became knit into the fabric of the Tucson environment, community, and culture. She loved the desert, with its vibrant colors showcased in its flowers and sunsets against the mountain ranges. She took time to learn from, enjoy, and share in the diverse forms of entertainment, museums, and food the Old Pueblo had to offer. She was active with peers on local boards in her field, taught classes at local community colleges, and was a faithful member of her church for many years, including being a teacher for its children's Sunday school. For decades, she hosted an annual gag gift Christmas party to raise support for the local food bank.

Emma tirelessly made sure everyone was taken care of. She was a fun-loving aunt to her adoring nieces and nephews, who loved spending time with her. Also, she had a few generations of "adopted (of sorts)" of young people who were lucky enough to get to know her and call her family.

Her independent, some might even dare say stubborn, spirit kept her from being solely defined by her nearly lifelong diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis and related complications. Nothing got in the way of her hardworking, diligent, generous, and faithful nature.

Emma was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her stepmother, Mary Collins; her sister, Carolyn Collins, and her brother, William A Collins III, and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many who will miss her smile that reached her eyes and even her ears! She truly was the author of her life and committed it too so many.

For more information, the family asks you to contact Bring Funeral Home. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Emma Lou's name.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Catalina United Methodist Church 2700 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

