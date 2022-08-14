Surrounded by her family, our loving mother, Emma Olsen-May entered into Eternal Life peacefully on July 25, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born and raised in El Paso, Texas where she worked in her grandmother's corner grocery store until well after graduating from Bowie High School. She later worked for the El Paso Police Department as a dispatcher then as a bookkeeper at Booker Building Products and she later retired from John R. Lavis Construction. Mom was a member of St, Patrick's and St. Joseph's PTA's and involved in her children's schools, Loretto Academy and Cathedral High School. She was an active member of Ladies L. U. L. A. C. Council #335 where she served as President and National Secretary. Having lived in California, Florida and New Mexico she called Tucson, Arizona her home for the past 29 years. She and her husband traveled the world and made many new friends and memories. She became an active member of the Skyline Ladies Club where she served as President and Chair of their Annual Fashion Show. Mom was a very social lady and having been widowed, she began the "Seniors On The Go" group for widows and widowers at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she met her late husband, William R. May. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Ruben and husband, William. Survived by her children, Irma Berroteran Schuchardt (Jerry) of Tucson, Arizona, David Berroteran (Susan Dunn) of El Paso, Texas and Alicia Berroteran Sale (Robert) of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She leaves five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The loss of our mother will be felt in our hearts for the rest of our lives. Services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85718. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.