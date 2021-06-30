Emmett Esquivel

 Skip to main content
89, born in San Antonio, TX, passed away on June 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Camacho, to whom he was married to for 63 years; his children, Martha (Chuck), Elsa (Boyd), Emmett and Jonathan (Irma); 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. Service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

