Emmett Esquivel

ESQUIVEL, Emmett V.
89, born in San Antonio, TX, passed away on June 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Camacho, to whom he was married to for 63 years; his children, Martha (Chuck), Elsa (Boyd), Emmett and Jonathan (Irma); 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. Service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
