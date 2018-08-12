ENGLE, Walter Spence
79, of Benson, AZ peacefully passed away on July 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Fogltance Engle; sons, Steven (Angela), Scott (Jennifer); brother, Ken Engle and seven grandchildren. He was born in Wichita, KA on October 25, 1938 to Carl and Josephine Engle and moved to Tucson in 1952. He graduated from Tucson High School where his great love was baseball. He joined the US Navy after High School and served on Guided Missile Destroyers. He loved the Navy and was very proud of his career. He retired after 20 years as Master Chief Petty Officer. He moved his family back to Tucson where he enjoyed being active in his sons activities. He loved sports especially watching UA football, basketball and women's softball. A Memorial Service will be held at Richardson's Funeral in Benson, 725 E 4th St on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by RICHARDSON'S FUNERAL.