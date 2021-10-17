Enrique Ochart

 Skip to main content
OCHART, Enrique "Kiki"

age 75, of Tucson, AZ, joined the stars in heaven on September 30, 2021. He is predeceased by parents, Enrique and June (Peterson) Ochart and sister, Agnes. He is survived by his wife, Midge; best pal, Mellow; sisters, Frances and Beverly; in-laws, Mary Ann and Raymond Predenkiewicz; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

