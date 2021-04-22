Eric Burns

BURNS, Eric R.

of Cochise, Arizona, passed away April 18, 2021

in Tucson at the age of 77.

He was born in Belfast, Ireland on October 17, 1943 to William Burns and Mary Burns (nee Reynolds).

He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Linda.

Eric is also survived by stepdaughters, Miranda Moore and Johanna Chess along with grandchildren, John, Ryan and Maggie.

His brother, Gordon of Belfast and his wife, Christine along with two nieces, Jennifer and Vicki also survive.

At his request there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to WESTLAWN CHAPEL, MORTUARY AND CREMATORY of Willcox, Arizona.