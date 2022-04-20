GALL, Eric Papineau

79, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Boston and growing up in Cincinnati, he completed his undergraduate and medical school education at the University of Pennsylvania and his internship and first year of residency at the University of Cincinnati.

Amid training, he spent two years in the Army (Vietnam) and was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. He then returned to the US to complete his internal medicine residency and a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Pennsylvania.

He spent 27 years at the University of Arizona in which he served as Chief of Rheumatology and was the Co-Founder and Director of the University of Arizona Arthritis Center. He also served as Chief of Rheumatology at the VA. In between his years at the University of Arizona, he spent 16 years as chair of the Department of Medicine at Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine and Science. Throughout his career he won numerous awards including the Master in the American College of Rheumatology, Master in the American College of Physicians, and the Freedom of Movement Award from the Arthritis Foundation. He was a true pioneer in the world of rheumatology and served on many national committees including serving as President of the ARHP. He was an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona and Rosalind Franklin.

He will be most remembered by his family and friends for his passion for medicine and teaching, his intense sense of humor, the twinkle in his eye, and as the man who always had his camera (or three) at the ready.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, married 52 years; his daughter, Gretchen (Alex Djukic) and grandson, Noah from Chicago; son, Michael (Marita) and granddaughter, Talia from Split, Croatia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Phyllis and brother, Thomas Monroe Gall (Jean).

A Mass will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle. A Celebration of Life, both in person and virtual, will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building. RSVP for UA service requested to tracyshake@arizona.edu. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated in his honor in care of the University of Arizona Foundation to the University of Arizona Arthritis Center Eric P. Gall Lectureship. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

GALL, Eric Papineau 79, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Boston and growing up in Cincinnati, he completed his undergraduate and medical school education at the University of Pennsylvania and his internship and first year of residency at the University of .... Read more Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

