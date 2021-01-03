Eric Martin

MARTIN, Eric James
My special brother, Eric James Martin, date of birth January 11, 1958, died on December 21, 2020. Eric was the first-born of my parents, the late Donald and Patricia Martin. He contracted chicken pox at age 10 months, with high fevers, and subsequently suffered from viral encephalitis that caused permanent brain damage. Eric most likely developed autism, as well, a relatively rare diagnosis at the time. Eric's first-grade teacher within the first few weeks of school told my father, a teacher himself, that Eric was ineducable. Instead of teaching summer school that year, my father devoted the three months to teach Eric to read and write. I saved the flashcards my father handwrote to teach Eric, and I am still moved by this gesture of love and determination to prove that first grade teacher wrong. Many resources available today to assist children with special needs did not exist when Eric was a child. My working parents did their best to help Eric, as well as raise my other two brothers and me (all four siblings were born in four years). When Eric was 18, my mother was able to locate a group home for him. He learned to ride a bus independently, perform simple jobs, and do tasks in the group home. Eric's group homes changed a few times over the years, but all of them had loving staff members. I want to thank the staff and case managers at Eric's final home for caring for my brother and for their sincere grief at his death. Eric is survived by me, Nora Martin Vetto (Thomas); nephew, Mark Vetto; niece, Anne Vetto; brother, Greg Martin (Cathy); niece, Hannah Martin, and Keith Martin (Heather). Eric, you lived a brave life despite your difficulties and limitations. You found joy wandering outdoors and collecting objects of nature; it took very little to make you happy. You helped inspire me to become a compassionate nurse and care for vulnerable people. I will miss you.