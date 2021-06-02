 Skip to main content
Eric Schmitt

SCHMITT, Eric Paul

was born June 1, 1973 in Stow, OH. He moved with his family to Tucson, AZ in 1982 and adored the desert and mountains. He died on May 27, 2021. He was a loyal friend, always willing to lend a hand to friends and family, he was a lifelong learner who absorbed everything and loved cars. He will be missed by his mother, Margaret Koenig; father, Paul Schmitt (Sandy); sisters, Megan Sherrick (Steve), Jennifer Schmitt (Kevin Deihl) and Molly Swindler (Bryan), as well as four nieces, two nephews, three great-nephews and two great-nieces. A private celebration of life with family will be held. Donations can be made in Eric's name to Salvation Army in Tucson, AZ.

