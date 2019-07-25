SOLHEID, Eric
passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in hospice care in Tucson, AZ at the age of 72, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Eric is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie Solheid of Tucson, AZ; stepson, Dr. Paul Hoover of Swampscott, MA; as well as his five siblings. Eric was born in Honolulu, HI to Edward and Emily Solheid. As a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets), Eric served in Vietnam from 1966 - 1969 where he was recognized for his distinguished service. Among his many honors, Eric was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, the Army Air Campaign Medal, Expert Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal with three campaign stars. Afterward, Eric attended Wichita State and University of Arizona from 1969 - 1973 where he received a BA in History and Political Science. From 1974 to 2011 Eric worked as a Production Manager at Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon in Tucson, AZ where he was known for his unparalleled work ethic, humility, and unmatched integrity. Shortly after retiring in 2012, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Over the subsequent years, Eric's wife Debbie was at his side until his peaceful passing on July 19, 2019. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Rita's in the Desert, 11353 E. Colossal Cave Rd., Vail, AZ 85641. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.