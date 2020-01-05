Erica Sparks

SPARKS, Erica
of Tucson passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 74. She is survived by her daughter, Halli Sparks; her sister, Toni Mills; nieces and nephews that she loved, her many friends (you know who you are) and her dogs, Bindi and Alou. A Memorial dinner in lieu of a service was held at Feast Restaurant in her honor on December 27th. Erica moved to Tucson in 1972. She worked for several years at the Tucson International Airport and then Radiology LTD. In her retirement she answered an ad to work in a place where you must love dogs, and she found a new home at Kent's Tools. She loved wine, great restaurants and helping people. She will be missed terribly. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.