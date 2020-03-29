Erika Bissel

BISSEL, Erika Annmarie
(Lindinger-Pawlik)
a long-time resident of Tucson, AZ, passed from this life on March 6, 2020. She was 89 years old. Erika was born in Landsberg, Germany, to Hans and Marie Lindinger. She married an American aviator after the war and moved to the United States in 1950. She became a US Citizen in the late 50's. In 1960 she moved to Tucson where she resided until 2016 when she moved to Port Charlotte, FL. Erika is preceded in death by her parents, her second son, Bernard Pawlik. She is survived by her children, Louis Pawlik (Glynda), David Pawlik and Linda Jarchow (Jim). Erika is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous friends in the Tucson area.
